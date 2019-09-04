KELOLAND On The Go Wednesday, September 4

Welcome to Wednesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. Here’s what you need to know to start your day!

It’ll be a nice day across KELOLAND with warmer weather likely for western SD. Wednesday night will be dry and mild with lows in the 60s for many areas due to the stronger south wind.

The trial for the woman accused in the death of her child 38 years ago will be delayed for several months. The trial for Theresa Bentaas was moved to April.

The Wounded Warrior Family Support are having their 10th annual High Five tour, where they stop at local Ford auto dealers across the nation to show off a colorful new truck. KELOLAND This Morning reporter Max Hofer has the story.

There could be some good news for some of Sioux Falls’ furry residents. A new dog park could be on its way to downtown Sioux Falls.

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.