KELOLAND On The Go Wednesday, September 11

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A tornado that hit southern Sioux Falls and extensive storm destruction highlights are in Wednesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Severe weather swept through the area just before midnight leaving a long trail of damage.

A common thing to see throughout Sioux Falls is fallen trees. At one point, Xcel Energy was reporting around 20,000 people without power. Stop lights went out all over the city.

With so much debris, the Sioux Falls public schools are starting late Wednesday morning. Just after 4:30 a.m. the district announced classes will start two hours late.

The Red Cross has set up a shelter for anyone affected by the storm. The shelter is at the Armory on the Sioux Empire Fairgrounds. At 6:45 a.m., there was no one at the Red Cross shelter.

The American @RedCross has a shelter setup at the Armory Building at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. So far, no one has come to use the shelter.



Volunteers tell me it’s open to everyone, including pets. They have cots, snacks and electricity. @RedCrossDakotas #KELONews pic.twitter.com/vatAaRPLc9 — Michael Geheren (@mgeheren) September 11, 2019

As the surning rises Wednesday morning, destruction from late Tuesday’s tornado and storms is coming into a clearer view. If you have photos or video to share from your area of KELOLAND, send them to ushare@keloland.com. Please include your name and location.

Wednesday’s forecast contains the chance for more severe weather. Stay tuned for more forecast developments.

