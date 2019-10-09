KELOLAND On the Go, Wednesday, October 9

Welcome to Wednesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. Here’s what you need to know to start your day!

Authorities believe they have found the body of a missing girl from Wyoming. Officials found a girl’s body in the basement bedroom of a home near Sturgis.

It’s day 8 in the search for a missing hunter in western KELOLAND. With snow in the forecast, crews are ramping up the efforts in the search for Larry Genzlinger.

A Sioux Falls business is starting the rebuilding process after being devastated by a tornado last month. Meineke Car Care Center was badly damaged in the tornado, but we’re learning from co-owner Doug Olson about what’s next in the rebuilding.

More help is on the way for areas of KELOLAND damaged by summer storms. President Trump has approved South Dakota’s third request for a presidential disaster declaration.

A KELOLAND art teacher is trying something new to inspire her students. Lowell Elementary art teacher Heather Crosby, along with many of her students, have created a piece called the ‘Wings of Courage.’

