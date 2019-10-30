KELOLAND On The Go Wednesday, October 30

Welcome to Wednesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. Here’s what you need to know to start your day!

A convicted murderer’s execution is moving forward, despite lengthy arguments in court to halt it. The state of South Dakota is scheduled to execute Charles Rhines next week.

A 59-year-old man is behind bars this morning, accused in the death of 47-year-old Sherry Nashtock Willey. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says last month, deputies were sent to a location along Highway 44 for an unresponsive woman who turned out to be Willey.

A new local brewery is making a name for itself here in Sioux Falls. After five years of one location in Big Lake, Minnesota, Lupulin Brewing Company has officially set up a shop in Sioux Falls.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening a location in Sioux Falls next year! A spokesperson tells KELOLAND News the opening is scheduled for Fall 2020.

