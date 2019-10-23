KELOLAND On The Go Wednesday, October 23

Welcome to Wednesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. Here’s what you need to know to start your day!

One person is hurt after a fire in eastern Sioux Falls. The fire broke out around 8 p.m. Tuesday, along East Bourbon Place, which is just east of 26th Street and Sycamore Avenue.

Sioux Falls child care organizations are in crisis mode as they scramble to find employees to take care of the community’s youth. In Wednesday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we visit with parents and staff involved with Kids Inc. and the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.

For two weeks, Lincoln High German students will be joined in class by foreign exchange students from Potsdam Germany. They will shadow them throughout the school days in an effort to learn more about American customs, classes and education system.

Brookings’ Convention and Visitors Bureau predicts a $1.5 million economic impact from ESPN’s College GameDay. But there’s a lot of work to do before the event happens on Saturday.

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.