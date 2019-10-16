KELOLAND On The Go Wednesday, October 16

Welcome to Wednesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. Here’s what you need to know to start your day!

We expect more clouds today across eastern KELOLAND, but warmer weather is already moving into western areas of South Dakota. We expect lighter winds today as high pressure moves across the region. More details in the latest Storm Center Update.

It’s a project city leaders have been talking about for years. And now, new plans are surfacing for the downtown rail yard in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls isn’t the only KELOLAND city where downtown is seeing changes. In the heart of Downtown Rapid City, Main Street Square hosts a number of events during the summer.

One elementary teacher is giving students a colorful new way to learn. Allie DeJong is the special education teacher at Lowell Elementary. She recently was awarded a grant to install special sensory pads in the halls of the school for students to interact with on their way to class.

KELOLAND.com reporter Michael Geheren continues to share more stories from this weekend’s Midwest Honor Flight. Now, we’re introducing you to Vietnam Veteran Daniel M. Weber.

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.