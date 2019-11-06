KELOLAND On The Go Wednesday, November 6

Welcome to Wednesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. Here’s what you need to know to start your day!

Overnight rain and sleet have made for dangerous conditions on Sioux Falls roads. Authorities responded to a crash reported on Interstate 229 near the east 26th Street exit.

Amazon named a KELOLAND author’s book its “featured debut” in October. Megan Phelps-Roper is about to embark on a European book tour. KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke interviewed Phelps-Roper.

On Tuesday night, the Sioux Falls City Council took up the question of boosting construction funding for the downtown parking ramp. It would be a $1.5 million increase, paid for through “public parking user fees.”

The Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship is looking to boot up the community with their new tech drive. Through mid-December, they’re asking for donations of older devices to be donated to nonprofits in Sioux Falls.

