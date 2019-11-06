KELOLAND On The Go Wednesday, November 6

1  of  15
Bison School District Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Crow Creek Sioux Tribe DeSmet School District Faith School District Harding Iroquois Lake Preston Lower Brule Lower Brule CC McLaughlin School Activities Miller School District Smee School District Tiospaye Topa Wolsey-Wessington

Welcome to Wednesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. Here’s what you need to know to start your day!  

Overnight rain and sleet have made for dangerous conditions on Sioux Falls roads. Authorities responded to a crash reported on Interstate 229 near the east 26th Street exit.

Amazon named a KELOLAND author’s book its “featured debut” in October. Megan Phelps-Roper is about to embark on a European book tour.  KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke interviewed Phelps-Roper.

On Tuesday night, the Sioux Falls City Council took up the question of boosting construction funding for the downtown parking ramp. It would be a $1.5 million increase, paid for through “public parking user fees.” 

The Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship is looking to boot up the community with their new tech drive. Through mid-December, they’re asking for donations of older devices to be donated to nonprofits in Sioux Falls. 

