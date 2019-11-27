KELOLAND On The Go Wednesday, November 27

1  of  77
Welcome to Wednesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. Here’s what you need to know to start your day!  

With the snowy scenes that many people are waking up to, officials want to remind you to be careful when you get behind the wheel. The City of Sioux Falls has issued a snow alert. 

Governor Kristi Noem is sharing her thoughts after South Dakota’s “Meth: We’re on it. campaign” drew national attention. KELOLAND News sat down with noem for her first interview with local media since the campaign was announced. 

While many people are thinking about the snow this morning, others are still thinking about the three tornadoes that hit Sioux Falls just over two months ago. The Avera Behavioral Health Center, which was impacted by September’s storm, continues to get back to normal. Three of the five units have since been opened back up.

A record number of season passes has staff at Terry Peak excited for opening day. The skiing facility will be tentatively open on December 6th and then permanently open on the 14th. 

