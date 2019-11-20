KELOLAND On The Go Wednesday, November 20

Welcome to Wednesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. Here’s what you need to know to start your day!

South Dakota’s “Meth. We’re on it.” campaign is still getting plenty of attention. The ad is also getting a lot of reaction. South Dakota lawmakers have been sharing their views.

Officials say they’ve found the body of a missing fisherman in western South Dakota. Searchers found the body of 67-year-old Glen Shay Tuesday in the Belle Fourche River.

Renovating the Minnehaha County Juvenile Detention Center is just one of several building projects the county would like to get done next year. A task force that’s been studying the county building needs for several months now is recommending a long list of improvements for 2020, including adding a sally port to the Juvenile Detention Center.

A master plan is in the works for Sylvan Lake at Custer State Park. The Visitor Services manager says the lake brings in over a million people each year.

A tech school student is calling his recent NASA experience “life-changing.” Brad Goff is one of six students at Lake Area Technical Institute who received a NASA internship this year. This fall, he spent time at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

