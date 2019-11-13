KELOLAND On The Go Wednesday, November 13

Welcome to Wednesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. Here’s what you need to know to start your day!

There are some changes in the plans for the unfinished downtown parking ramp in Sioux Falls. The City Council voted last night to approve a $1.5 million increase in construction funding for parking ramp.

A 13-mile pursuit in southeastern KELOLAND ended with a stolen vehicle. The highway patrol says a trooper saw a vehicle speeding on Interstate 229 Tuesday heading south.

Sonni Heminger, 34, is being held in the Minnehaha County jail on $25,000 cash bond. She was arrested last week by the Fugitive Task Force hiding in a closet in Watertown.

Investigators are turning their attention to one of South Dakota’s oldest cold cases. Searchers will search the banks of the Big Sioux River with a cadaver dog looking for Ellabeth Lodermeier, who hasn’t been seen since 1974.

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.