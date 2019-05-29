KELOLAND On The Go Wednesday, May 29

Welcome to Wednesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. Here’s what you need to know to start your day!

Rain continues to fall this morning in southern KELOLAND. Expect temperatures to stay cooler in the southeast with the rain, likely in the lower 60s in Sioux Falls. Aberdeen will be much warmer in the mid to upper 70s. More details in the Storm Center Update.

The Big Sioux River at Western Avenue is one-foot above flood stage. That means water is flooding parks and bike trails again.

In rural areas, conditions seem to be going backwards instead of getting better. And that has authorities once again sending out a warning.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s office has announced which companies have received grants to help bring broadband to areas that are less connected. KELOLAND News talked to a local farmer who explains why this is important and what being less connected can mean.

The Sioux Falls School District has finalized the calendar for the 2020/ 2021 school year. The school year will start before Labor Day. The last day of school will be before Memorial Day.

With school out for the summer, kids won’t be getting their daily school meals and for some, that means they won’t be getting meals at all. The Boys and Girls Club of the Sioux Empire is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help keep children well fed throughout the summer.

