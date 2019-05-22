KELOLAND On The Go Wednesday, May 22

Welcome to Wednesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. Here’s what you need to know to start your day!

Snow in the Black Hills Tuesday sent several vehicles sliding off the road. There’s no travel advised early Wednesday morning in Keystone and Hill City.

A man is in the hospital after a disturbance at the Minnehaha County jail ended with a deputy firing his gun. South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the shooting.

The final numbers from the Sioux Falls school board election are in. Carly Reiter will retain her seat and Nan Baker will fill a vacant spot.

Dakota Wesleyan track star, Kamber Lamer, flies out Wednesday morning to compete in the heptathlon at the nationals in Alabama. She got the phone call she was waiting for after the NAIA reversed its decision Tuesday.

The Rain and snow will come to an end Wednesday. But another round of showers and thunderstorms are coming Thursday night. More details in the latest Storm Center Update.

