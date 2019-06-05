KELOLAND On The Go Wednesday, June 5

Welcome to Wednesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. Here’s what you need to know to start your day!

Dry weather returns to most of KELOLAND the rest of the week. Next round of rain expected Saturday night into Sunday.

Construction on the Levitt at the Falls has finally been completed. The ribbon cutting is set for Wednesday afternoon. Stay with KELOLAND News throughout the day for more coverage.

Voters in Rapid City have elected Steve Allender to his third term as mayor. With 75-percent of the votes, Allender beat out challenger Natalie Stites Means.

A fee on your cable bill could be going up. The Sioux Falls City Council unanimously advanced an ordinance to renew and increase a franchise agreement with Midcontinent Communications.

You might be noticing something different when you’re driving in Sioux Falls. These blue lights at different intersections in the city. They’re here to help police — when the traffic light is red, this blue light is on, and police can spot this.

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.

