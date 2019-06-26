KELOLAND On The Go Wednesday, June 26

Welcome to Wednesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. Here’s what you need to know to start your day!

Summer heat and humidity will build across KELOLAND in the coming days. Storm chances redevelop Wednesday night with severe weather possible.

People are already being proactive and getting their AC units cleaned before 90-degree weather hits. Routine maintenance can run you $99, but it could save you even more in the long run if an emergency repair is needed.

Turner County has been added to the list of South Dakota counties eligible for Individual Assistance due to the spring flooding. The deadline to register with FEMA is August 6th.

It’s a big week for the city of Huron as its hosting the National Junior High Finals Rodeo. Local tourism officials say the event is bringing an estimated 5,200 people to town.

And here’s a reason to be on the happy side. Wednesday is the first National Day of Joy.

