KELOLAND On The Go Wednesday, June 19

Showers and thunderstorm chances will be increasing the next 24 to 36 hours across KELOLAND. More details in the Storm Center Update.

Adventurous, courageous and a big heart. That’s how the family of a 17-year old is remembering the teen after he drowned Saturday night at Covell Lake.

Surrogacy can seem like a confusing process, and people have a lot of questions when the topic comes up. KELOLAND’s Sammi Bjelland has a preview of Wednesday’s Eye on KELOLAND.

Five years ago, the community of Wessington Springs was waking up after disaster. Even though the town has recovered and people have rebuilt, the disaster is still fresh in a lot of people’s minds.

It was a late night or early morning for some Minnesota Twins fans. The Twins won 4-3 over the Boston Red Sox after 17 innings at Target Field in Minneapolis. It is the longest game by innings at Target Field.

