KELOLAND On The Go Wednesday, June 12

Welcome to Wednesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. Here’s what you need to know to start your day!

Drier weather is expected in most areas the next couple of days. Warmer weather trends expected into Father’s Day weekend. Find the latest forecast details in the Storm Center Update.

Downtown Sioux Falls showing its many colors in celebration of pride week. KELOLAND’s Max Hofer has the story about stores buzzing with excitement for the upcoming parade and pride in the park events.

A young child is safe after authorities in Pennington County say he was kidnapped by his father. Few details have been released but the sheriffs office posted this picture on Facebook of a deputy holding the child after they caught up with the suspect.

A round of storms moved through eastern KELOLAND Tuesday and this morning we are getting a look at some of your pictures. We’ve set up a photo gallery of your photos sent in to uShare.

A 67-year-old woman is dead after a motorcycle vs. pickup crash north of Watertown. Authorities say the motorcycle was southbound behind two other bikes on I-29 when it was rear-ended by a pickup.

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.