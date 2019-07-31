KELOLAND On The Go Wednesday, July 31

Welcome to Wednesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. Here’s what you need to know to start your day!

Highs Wednesday will be in the 80s for most areas, but a few 70s will linger in the east. Rain chances will linger Thursday, more details in the Storm Center Update.

After a rise in the amount of gunshot reports in eastern Sioux Falls, police are talking to community members about what the next step is. At a town hall meeting Tuesday night, one topic that came up was the value of information from the community.

There might be some slowdowns on the interstate over the next few days. Starting Wednesday in eastern KELOLAND, part of Interstate 90 in between Brandon and Sioux Falls will go from four lanes of traffic down to two.

Fresh Farms is looking to raise funds for local nonprofits in the Sioux Falls area. They’re doing it through a new fundraiser they call their Week of Giving.

