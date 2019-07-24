KELOLAND On The Go Wednesday, July 24

Welcome to Wednesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. Here’s what you need to know to start your day!

We’ve heard from several viewers about concerns with a church’s recruiting process. Tuesday night in Sioux Falls we met two people who say they’re members of the World Mission Society Church of God.

Authorities have located six missing 4-wheelers that were on a trailer that was taken from a parking lot in Rapid City. However, the silver F-150 pickup has not been located.

How does some ice cream sound? If you have a craving for the treat you might want to wait until Thursday.

People are encouraged to come out and celebrate the Arc of Dreams’ dedication day as it will be lit up publicly for the first time. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.