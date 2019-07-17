KELOLAND On The Go Wednesday, July 17

Welcome to Wednesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. Here’s what you need to know to start your day!

It’s been a busy morning in southeastern KELOLAND. Thunderstorms with high wind speeds continue to move east through South Dakota Wednesday morning. As KELOLAND Meteorologist Scot Mundt said Tuesday, as long as this humidity continues, get used to those damaging thunderstorm winds.

Video from near Irene showed plenty of lightning. We also received a picture from the Snake Creek Recreation Area, which is near the Platte/Winner Bridge.

If you have photos or video to share from your area of KELOLAND, send them to ushare@keloland.com. Please include your name and location.

Also happening on Wednesday, the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Campus Study Group is hosting its first of four town hall meetings. KELOLAND News will be at the 7 a.m. meeting at the Hy-Vee on Minnesota Avenue and 38th Street.

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.