KELOLAND On The Go Wednesday, July 10

Welcome to Wednesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. Here’s what you need to know to start your day!

Windy and cooler weather will be the big weather stories on this Wednesday. Expect highs in the 80s and even 90s Thursday as warmer air make a quick return.

Flash flooding turned deadly on the North Dakota border near Mobridge Tuesday after a culvert washed out and collapsed a stretch of highway. Authorities say two bodies have been recovered and two other people have been rescued.

In eastern KELOLAND, Highway 81, just south of Arlington remains closed following heavy rain. The road is closed six miles south of Arlington, and about 18 miles north of Madison.

Fire crews in Colton, South Dakota are waking up after a long day. Crews from several agencies arrived at Matr’s Garage just after 9 a.m. Tuesday morning to find smoke and flames coming from the building.

The Psalms Project is a band out of Sioux Falls putting all 150 Psalms to music. Shane Heilman started the group ten years ago.

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.

