KELOLAND On The Go Wednesday, January 8

Last week, members of the Lincoln High School Softball team worked with their parents to create semester test relief bags. The team put together over 200 bags for students.

KELOLAND News sat down with retired two-star army general Lynn Hartsell to hear his thoughts about the Iran strikes on Iraqi bases where American troops are housed.

We have a chilly forecast today as winds increase through the day from the southeast. Pay close attention to the cold headed our way next week.

On Monday, authorities found the body of 20-year-old Pasqalina Badi along the side of the road on the southern edge of Sioux Falls in Lincoln County. Court papers say Amir Beaudion Jr. followed her through the Walmart parking lot on East Arrowhead Parkway early Sunday morning.

The popularity of sports betting is continuing to see growth in in the region. The Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort says its sports wagers have increased since September.

