KELOLAND On The Go Wednesday, January 29

Here’s what you need to know to start the day.

On Monday, Mayor Paul TenHaken officially launched Sioux 52, a new mentoring initiative that’s goal is to encourage members of Sioux Falls to become mentors. One of its goals is to get 5,200 new mentors by 2026. Daren Anderson has been mentoring for 21 years on his own.

We have another batch of fog across central and northern SD. Highs Wednesday will still be cooler with cloud and fog issues across the region.

Hall of Fame defensive end Chris Doleman, who became one of the NFL’s most feared pass rushers during 15 seasons in the league, has died. He was 58.

A man shot during a fight at a Sioux Falls apartment on January 17th, has died from his injuries. Tuesday night, Dakota Sun Bear Heels’ family shared their thoughts on their loved one.

A judge has officially charged Amir Beaudion Jr. in the murder of Pasqalina Badi. It was a packed courtroom Tuesday with dozens of people there showing support for Badi.

Last week on KELOLAND News, we told you about a man whose wife died in a fire and how he lost his and her wedding rings. We have good news to report. Todd Gillette found the rings.

