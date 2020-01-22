1  of  33
KELOLAND On The Go Wednesday, January 22

Here’s what you need to know to start the day.   

We have a few issues on the roads this morning, especially in areas that felt all the wind Tuesday. The road temperatures are colder than the air temperatures. That’s why we have frost, so slow down and watch your step!

A local author is looking to highlight the stories of veterans from the Midwest. The book is called ‘Vietnam Vets: Still Coming Home.’

We are learning more about a shooting that sent a 27-year old man to the hospital. Police say it started as an argument between a woman and the suspect. 

A man lost his wife in a fire. Since then, he wore her ring to help him remember her now he’s lost that, too.  On December 2, Todd Gillette’s house burned down. He was able to get out. To say Gillette lost everything is an understatement, and he relied on three small mementos for comfort. Now, he’s lost those, too.

In national news, a men’s college basketball matchup between rivals Kansas and Kansas State ended in an all-out brawl.

