KELOLAND On The Go Wednesday, January 15

Freezing drizzle has many roads and windshields covered with ice Wednesday morning. Drivers should plan on slick and slippery road conditions during the morning commute.

Cold air is the next big story as northwest winds continue into the afternoon. We expect subzero wind chills much of the day and temperatures will drop to -20 in Aberdeen Wednesday night.

Crews were called to a small house fire near McKennen Park in Sioux Falls overnight. Crews had the fire under control quickly. No one was hurt.

The Sioux Falls City Council took up the question of giving consent to refugee resettlement. The vote was unanimous: 7-0 in favor of resettlement.

Was the city of Sioux Falls partially at fault for the deadly downtown building collapse three years ago that killed one person and injured another? That’s the case before the South Dakota Supreme Court where justices heard arguments in a lawsuit against the city.

