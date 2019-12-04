KELOLAND On The Go Wednesday, December 4

Welcome to Wednesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. Here’s what you need to know to start your day!

The issue of the liquor license renewal of a Sioux Falls business located near a homeless shelter has been up for debate and the discussion isn’t settled. On Tuesday night, the discussion was brought before the city council.

Minnehaha County is looking for a new state’s attorney. Tuesday, the Minnehaha County Commission voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Aaron McGowan at its weekly meeting.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is urging state agencies to reduce spending. The Republican governor delivered her budget address in Pierre Tuesday.

The season of giving has KELOLAND students driving to help out. For their seasonal service project, students at Edison Middle School are working to get presents to the boys and girls at the Heartland House.

