KELOLAND On The Go Wednesday, December 18

The Sioux Falls City Council has voted “no” on the renewal of a liquor license for Walia Convenience Store. The store had come under scrutiny for selling high-potency alcohol to vulnerable people.

Another quiet weather day is ahead for KELOLAND with just a few passing clouds. Temperatures will be warmest in Rapid City at around 51!

We are getting a better idea of what led up to a deadly plane crash near Chamberlain. Federal investigators have released a preliminary report.

Three months ago, people were waking up to do some more cleaning after three tornadoes hit Sioux Falls. Mayor Paul TenHaken says the community stepped up in a time of need.

Neighbors on Alta Vista Drive in Rapid City are getting into the holiday spirit. They’ve created Candy Cane Lane with many homes putting some form of candy cane lights in their yard.

