KELOLAND On The Go Wednesday, December 11

We have a positive story to start your day, a KELOLAND student has recently earned national recognition. Emmanuel Michael has been playing music for four years — the guitar is one of his favorite instruments.

A batch of light snow fell last night across part of KELOLAND, leaving behind a thin coating on the roads. Temperatures will remain cold across much of eastern KELOLAND Wednesday, but areas in the southwest will be much warmer in the 40s.

Sioux Falls police are investigating an armed robbery on the southwest side of town. It happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 5300 block of west 5th Street.

Student vaping is an issue in districts across KELOLAND. That is why Rapid City schools are thinking about installing vaping sensors.

If you travel in downtown Sioux Falls often, you’ve probably seen a lot of people walking around. So is downtown an easy place for people to be on their feet?

