KELOLAND On The Go Wednesday, August 7

People in central KELOLAND are cleaning up after severe storms moved through Tuesday night. Strong winds and large hail caused a lot of damage.

We expect to learn more about recent arrests connected to gang related shootings in Sioux Falls. On Tuesday, police said they arrested 16 people under the age of 18.

It may be summertime, but there’s a place where you can see some school resource officers — the Sioux Empire Fair. They’re working with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office to help keep everything safe.

The Sioux Empire Fair is celebrating Ag Appreciation Day. KELOLAND This Morning Reporter Max Hofer has the story on how officials are preparing and why fees for this year’s livestock are being waived.

