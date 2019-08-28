KELOLAND On The Go Wednesday, August 28

Welcome to Wednesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. Here’s what you need to know to start your day!

A mild day today in KELOLAND with lots of sunshine and less wind. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s across the east, with 80s to the west. More details in the Storm Center Update.

A World War II fighter pilot and original member of the South Dakota Air National Guard has passed away. You may remember Claude Hone of Sioux Falls from recent stories here on KELOLAND TV.

A big part of being a firefighter is working with others to be a team, and it’s taken a big one to set up this year’s Step Up for Heroes event. KELOLAND This Morning reporter Max Hofer has the story.

Crews are working to raise a part of Highway 81 near Arlington after the road spent most of the summer underwater. Heavy rain this spring and summer has been a problem for the highway with two sloughs on each side.

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.