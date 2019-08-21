KELOLAND On The Go Wednesday, August 21

Welcome to Wednesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. Here’s what you need to know to start your day!

Wednesday is starting with a few sprinkles and showers in KELOLAND, mainly in the south. Highs will be cooler today, mainly in the 70s. A few areas will get close to 80 in central and western SD. More details in the latest Storm Center Update.

Avera is accepting donations to help those farmers pay for any services if they’re needed; like counseling or medications. It’s a part of Avera’s hotline for farmers and ranchers to call to get help if they are feeling financially or emotionally stressed.

Teachers are always finding new and innovative ways to help kids with their learning. KELOLAND This Morning Reporter Max Hofer has the story on Flex Seating.

A furry critter has been stealing the show at Target Field. For the second night in a row a squirrel ran on the field during the White Sox/Twins game at Target Field in Minneapolis.

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.