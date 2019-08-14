KELOLAND On The Go Wednesday, August 14

Welcome to Wednesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. Here’s what you need to know to start your day!

The forecast Wednesday features cooler weather for much of KELOLAND. Widespread 70s are forecast for much of KELOLAND. More details in the latest Storm Center Update.

Federal court records show 10 men were arrested in an undercover sting operation targeting people using the internet to meet minors for sex at the Sturgis motorcycle rally. The sting conducted this month involved law enforcement posing as girls and a boy age 15.

15-year-old Jasmine Chheng is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries because she was hit on the interstate earlier this week. Some officials speculate she was having car trouble.

A resolution, which recommends the city allow people who have fines for overtime parking to put that money toward Project SOS instead of the city, failed 5-3 at the Sioux Falls City Council meeting Tuesday night.

A story we will be following Wednesday, the City of Brandon will hold a briefing at 2 p.m. regarding reported concentrations of radiological contaminants in the drinking water.

