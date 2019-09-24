KELOLAND On The Go Tuesday, September 24

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go!

A student at South Middle School in Rapid City did the right thing last week when they went to authorities after seeing a classmate with a gun. The weapon found in the student’s locker turned out to be a BB gun.

There are many sculptures around KELOLAND. And a new one is inspiring kids to dream big. For their community art project, students at Hawthorne Elementary helped create their own arc of dreams to hang up in the hallway.

It’s a big day for some KELOLAND Veterans. Midwest Honor Flight’s Mission 5 leaves today, with dozens of veterans headed to the nation’s capital.

We have another mild day ahead for KELOLAND, but changes are coming toward cooler, fall-like weather. FutureScan shows the cold front moving east this afternoon. Keep in mind most of KELOLAND will stay dry with this front.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!