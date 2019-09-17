KELOLAND On The Go Tuesday, September 17

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go!

Warm, breezy, and humid weather is back for much of KELOLAND Tuesday. We expected highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s in many areas. The forecast shows thunderstorms in the west late Tuesday and more activity east of the James River Valley after midnight.

Record river levels in parts of Yankton County are leaving residents dealing with a headache. The James River stretches through Yankton County and has caused four bridges to close.

It could be awhile before some parks are back open in Sioux Falls. Last week’s tornadoes damaged numerous trees, making the areas a danger for people. On top of the storm damage, nearly a dozen parks along Skunk Creek and the Big Sioux River are also dealing with floodwater.

It’s an exciting week as people get ready for the Sanford International golf tournament. Players are starting to arrive and practice rounds will begin Tuesday.

