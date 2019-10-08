KELOLAND On The Go Tuesday, October 8

Here’s today’s KELOLAND On The Go!

Forecast confidence continues to grow on a major early season snow storm across portions of KELOLAND starting Wednesday night into Friday.

I would not rule out a full blizzard in eastern North Dakota and extreme northern SD by Friday.

Sioux Falls Police Chief Matt Burns says he’s “confident” in the actions of two officers following a weekend shooting. Those officers are on administrative leave as the DCI looks into the incident Sunday night on the city’s north side.

Obscure Brewing Company is crafting something special for the month of October. They’ve brewed up a unique pink beer for the month.

It’s the story that’s capturing a lot of attention across KELOLAND — the incoming snow. Now is the time to get your winter survival kit ready for the year and put it in your car.

