KELOLAND On The Go Tuesday, October 29

Here’s KELOLAND On The Go!

Sioux Falls Police are using surveillance cameras to help with a murder investigation. The murder happened just outside Carnegie town Hall.

Sioux Falls Police have confirmed they’ve arrested a man who flashed a gun at a teenager to get a ride. It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday night at the GreatLife fitness club at 69th Street and Southeastern Avenue – on the southeast edge of the city.

Students at Memorial Middle School are learning how to play music in a unique way. Memorial recently brought new electronic mallet stations into their school.

The Silverstar Car Wash at 57th and Marion in Sioux Falls is hoping to creep out some customers. The business is hosting a “Haunted Car Wash” for the very first time.

