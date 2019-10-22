KELOLAND On The Go Tuesday, October 22

Here’s KELOLAND On The Go!

Changes are coming to a big construction project in eastern Sioux Falls. So you might want to change your route if you normally drive through the construction at 26th Street and Southeastern Avenue.

A wind storm Sunday night ripped the side off a building in downtown Custer, covering four parked cars in rubble. Once fire departments from surrounding areas came in, they were able to evacuate people in these buildings, clear debris, and check for safety issues.

The website development company, Blend Interactive is looking for members to join their team. This year, Blend is offering its very first mentorship program to those who are interested in web development and writing code.

Five murals in downtown Sioux Falls are nearing completion. Local artists were selected to display their talents near 6th and Phillips.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!