KELOLAND On The Go Tuesday, October 15

Here’s KELOLAND On The Go!

A windy and cooler day is ahead for much of KELOLAND as temperatures hold into the upper 30s and lower to mid 40s. The wind will gust over 35 mph at times, so it will feel even cooler. More forecast details in the latest Storm Center Update.

Got to go higher. That’s what the state said about Highway 81 south of Arlington.

It was a special day in South Dakota as people celebrated Native American Day. Some of the ways people celebrated, were by attending this parade in downtown Sioux Falls.

Two local organizations are coming together to support the growing business scene in Sioux Falls. Zeal and Startup Sioux Falls both specialize in helping entrepreneurs gain the tools to successfully pursuing or strengthening their own businesses.

This past weekend 120 Vietnam War Veterans went to Washington D.C. for Midwest Honor Flight. Look for a series of stories from KELOLAND.com Reporter Michael Geheren.

