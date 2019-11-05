KELOLAND On The Go Tuesday, November 5

Here’s KELOLAND On The Go!

After a six hour delay, Charles Rhines became the latest inmate to be executed in South Dakota. The execution was originally scheduled to happen at 1:30 p.m. Monday, but was delayed because of three cases before the Supreme Court.

While this case has been grabbing attention for a long time, many chose to spend Monday focusing on Donnivan Schaeffer, the man Rhines was convicted of killing in a 1993 burglary at a Rapid City Donut shop. Donnivan Schaeffer’s parents, as well as his fiancée, addressed the media.

Two groups are another step closer to getting marijuana legalization on the 2020 ballot. The groups submitted petitions to the Secretary of State Monday.

One KELOLAND student is looking to help educate others on how to be an educator. Dell Rapids High School Senior Zoe Mortrude is an Educators Rising State Officer.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!