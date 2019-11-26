KELOLAND On The Go Tuesday, November 26

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go!

A snow storm is coming for KELOLAND. Snowfall amounts are expected to be heaviest in southeast KELOLAND. The latest updates in the Storm Center Update.

Scammers are juicing — and no, we’re not referring to a drink. They’re targeting USB charging stations that you can find just about anywhere, including hotels, malls, and airports.

The new Thomas Jefferson High School that’s going up in the northwest part of Sioux Falls is starting to take shape. The Sioux Falls School District says all the final numbers are in and the project is more than $5 million under budget.

While a lot of people are looking forward to celebrating Thanksgiving this week, there’s another event the day after that has many excited. The Parade of Lights is just a few days away.

