KELOLAND On The Go Tuesday, November 19

It was a busy night for crews in Yankton as they battled a fire. A block of 4th Street was shut down while firefighters battled the flames. It has since been reopened.

Authorities in northwest South Dakota are looking for a missing man. The Butte County Sheriffs Office posted on Facebook saying crews are searching the Vale area for 67-year-old Glenn Shay.

Governor Noem is defending the state’s new ad campaign to try and get people off meth. The Department of Social Services says it hopes the ad will get people talking.

It’s a busy week in Hutchinson County. Employees at the courthouse are getting ready to move into a new building. The original courthouse was built in 1881 and is the oldest courthouse still used for its original purpose in South Dakota.

