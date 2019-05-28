On the Go

KELOLAND On The Go Tuesday, May 28

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 07:04 AM CDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 07:17 AM CDT

Good morning! Welcome to Tuesday's KELOLAND On The Go, where you can find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

It's been a tough, wet year for many farmers in KELOLAND. Jarrod Johnson farms near Corson. He says some of his fields are in really rough  shape after being flooded by the rainwater.

One more round of heavy rain ahead for southern KELOLAND Tuesday night and Wednesday. Better news is coming with a warmer and drier 7-day forecast. More details in the latest Storm Center Update. 

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band has turned 100 years old. And one way they're being celebrated is with a new exhibit at the Old Courthouse Museum.

This year's college graduates about to shake up the office. They're the among the first crop of Generation Z to graduate and move into full time careers. KELOLAND's Brady Mallory has a preview on his Eye On KELOLAND for Tuesday.

In eastern Sioux Falls, Stensland's newest ice cream shop is set to open Tuesday. We visited the location, near 41st Street and Sycamore Ave. last month to see how the construction was going. We'll show you what the finished product looks like Tuesday on KELOLAND News.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

KELOLAND On The Road
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND On The Road

KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Special Report: Opioid Crisis

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates