KELOLAND On The Go Tuesday, May 28

It's been a tough, wet year for many farmers in KELOLAND. Jarrod Johnson farms near Corson. He says some of his fields are in really rough shape after being flooded by the rainwater.

One more round of heavy rain ahead for southern KELOLAND Tuesday night and Wednesday. Better news is coming with a warmer and drier 7-day forecast. More details in the latest Storm Center Update.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band has turned 100 years old. And one way they're being celebrated is with a new exhibit at the Old Courthouse Museum.

This year's college graduates about to shake up the office. They're the among the first crop of Generation Z to graduate and move into full time careers. KELOLAND's Brady Mallory has a preview on his Eye On KELOLAND for Tuesday.

In eastern Sioux Falls, Stensland's newest ice cream shop is set to open Tuesday. We visited the location, near 41st Street and Sycamore Ave. last month to see how the construction was going. We'll show you what the finished product looks like Tuesday on KELOLAND News.

