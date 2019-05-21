KELOLAND On The Go Tuesday, May 21

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Cloudy, rainy, windy and chilly day in KELOLAND. Rain amounts ranges from 1 to 3 inches in some areas.

People at Lake Poinsett are preparing for more water and wind gusts that could reach 40 to 50 miles per hour. Water has also been over Highway 81 for weeks. KELOLAND News will have more coverage of the challenges homeowners and business will face Tuesday at Lake Poinsett.

The Sioux Falls School Board election is Tuesday. Voting is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Four people are running for two open seats on the board.

The 26th Street reconstruction project has entered a new phase and it's loud. City engineers say crews are busy driving pilings into ground, which are essentially the foundation for the new bridge that'll replace the old one over the Big Sioux River.

