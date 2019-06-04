KELOLAND On The Go Tuesday, June 4

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible later Tuesday as a cold front moves across KELOLAND. 80 degree weather will continue this week. More details in the latest Storm Center Update.

The wet spring weather is making every day tasks challenging for many farmers and ranchers. But that just has some getting creative.

One South Dakota organization is looking to help build opportunities for students looking to get into construction. KELOLAND’S Max Hofer has the story.

Tuesday is Election Day in Rapid City. Voters will choose a mayor and council representatives.

At any given time, Mike Hillman has dozens of baby ducks roosting under his roof! He takes-in orphaned ducks and cares for them until they’re old enough to return to the wild. KELOLAND’s Perry Groten has a preview of Tuesday’s Eye On KELOLAND.

