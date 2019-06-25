On the Go

KELOLAND On The Go Tuesday, June 25

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 07:15 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 07:19 AM CDT

Here's Tuesday's KELOLAND On The Go!

A nice day is ahead for KELOLAND. Get ready for a true heat wave later this week as highs jump into the 90s. More forecast details in the latest Storm Center Update. 

In March of 2018, a 5-year-old Iowa girl drowned in the Big Sioux River at Falls Park. Since then, the city has been developing ways to make the park safer. KELOLAND's Max Hofer has the story on the new Falls Park viewing platform.

Starting next week, South Dakotans will no longer need a permit to carry a concealed weapon. In Tuesday's Eye on KELOLAND at 10 Tuesday night, KELOLAND's Don Jorgensen looks at the law and why law enforcement have some concerns.

As the summer season heats up, communities across KELOLAND are getting some help in the fight against the West Nile virus. More than 200 South Dakota cities, counties and tribes will share in $500,000 in grants to help control mosquitoes and prevent West Nile.

