KELOLAND On The Go Tuesday, June 18

Spring flooding south of Lennox has many farmers deciding whether or not they can plant a crop this year. Jonathan Hagena's family recently decided to forgo planting this season. KELOLAND's Matt Holsen has a preview of Tuesday's Eye On KELOLAND.

In the Storm Center Update, 70-degree temperatures continue in the forecast the next few days. Scattered hits of rain will continue in the forecast, with better chances on Thursday.

Sioux Falls Police say they will not be releasing the names of the two people involved in a deadly kayaking accident at Covell Lake. Police say a 17-year-old boy died and a 22-year-old man who also fell in the water was taken to the hospital.

DNA helped investigators bring a 50 year old Rapid City cold case to a close. Concerned co-workers found the body of Gwen Miller in her home in 1968. DNA evidence recently led authorities to Eugene Field who had once rented a room in the house next door.

And must-see video! KELOLAND Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot video of a pheasant chick running across the road near Lake Thompson.

