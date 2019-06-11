KELOLAND On The Go Tuesday, June 11

Welcome to Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in KELOLAND Tuesday. Cool weather will linger into Wednesday, but warmer temps are likely for the weekend. More details in the Storm Center Update.

Sioux Falls police are searching for people possibly involved in a weekend shooting that’s turned deadly. Police say 34-year-old Ramon Smith came out with a gun and started shooting. Authorities are still looking for two cars — one is the car Smith got in — a black 2000 Buick Park Avenue with license plate number 1AP416. The other is a 2007 white Mercedes G-L with dealer plates in the window.

Come 2020, the Governor’s Hunt in South Dakota is heading to Sioux Falls. Governor Kristi Noem says she wants to transform the Governor’s Hunt into an industry showcase to bring more national attention to the state.

South Dakota farmers had a good week for fieldwork as they try to get their crops in with 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork last week. Corn planted was 64 percent, compared with 100 percent last year.

Weather it’s the farm field or your own garden it’s been a rough year all around for planting. KELOLAND’s Max Hofer spoke with gardeners from the Community Gardens.

