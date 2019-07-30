KELOLAND On The Go Tuesday, July 30

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go!

It’s another cool morning in KELOLAND, but not as cool as northern Minnesota, where temps were in the 40s. Highs Tuesday will stay in the 70s in much of eastern KELOLAND, with 80s to the west.

Over the past several weeks, Sioux Falls police have responded to several reports of shots being fired in eastern Sioux Falls neighborhoods. Authorities will hold a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Kenny Anderson Community Center.

The President has already brokered deals with Mexico and Canada under what’s called the USMCA trade agreement. Congressman Dusty Johnson says it’s being held up in the House by Democrats.

A new addition to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is giving crews even more tools to keep everyone safe. After a three-year design process, with a majority of the input coming from the fire crew itself, the new rescue engine five is here to help in every way.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!