KELOLAND On The Go Tuesday, July 23

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go!

Another pleasant day is ahead for KELOLAND and much of the upper Midwest as high pressure continues to dominate the headlines. Highs will be in the lower 80s in the Sioux Falls area with mid 80s in Rapid City.

Dramatic pictures are showing us what kind of day some crews in western KELOLAND had. A fire broke out at a home in Rapid Valley Monday afternoon.

The Sioux Falls School district broke ground Monday on the Ben Reifel Middle School. Reifel was the first person of Lakota or Sioux decent in the U.S. Congress.

The St Francis House, a transitional home in Sioux Falls, has hit its $5.5 million fundraising goal for its new facility. Monday night was its annual dinner and auction, where we spoke with people impacted by the organization.

And here’s a reason to sweeten up Tuesday. It’s National Vanilla Ice Day!

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!