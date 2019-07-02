KELOLAND On The Go, Tuesday July 2

Happy Tuesday! Here is what you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

Take a look at this… the sheriff’s office says the driver of the truck experienced severe cross winds and started to hydroplane when he lost control and rolled. Thankfully he was wearing his seatbelt and no one was hurt.

South Dakota has recorded its first case of human West Nile virus of 2019. The Health Department says the virus was detected in a Turner County resident between the age of 30 and 39.

Dave and Busters is planning to open a location in the city next year. The restaurant and arcade will open in the Lake Lorraine area in mid-2020.

And it looks to be a calmer day of weather here in keloland. But there is a possibility of rain of the Fourth of July holiday.

