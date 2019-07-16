KELOLAND On The Go Tuesday, July 16

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go!

Scattered thunderstorms are once again moving across KELOLAND. We have an excessive heat watch in effect Wednesday afternoon through Friday for southeastern KELOLAND. More details in the Storm Center Update.

The big story in KELOLAND this week is the heat. Even with the hot temperatures, the City of Sioux Falls pothole team is still working around town.

With the excessive heat in the forecast this week — law enforcement are reminding people not to leave children or pets in cars. Rapid City police responded to two separate cases of kids in hot cars Monday.

An unusual arrest in western KELOLAND. Alexandria Incontro is accused of climbing Mount Rushmore, while her two young children watched.

